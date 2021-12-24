Left Menu

China reports 87 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 23 vs 100 a day earlier

China reported 87 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 23, down from 100 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi. China reported 26 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, up from 19 a day earlier.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-12-2021 06:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 06:28 IST
China reported 87 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 23, down from 100 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday. Of the new infections, 55 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 71 from a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

China reported 26 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, up from 19 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 100,731 confirmed cases as of Dec. 23.

