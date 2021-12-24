Health News Roundup: Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug gets 'fast track' designation from FDA; Biden Omicron measures too little, too late for fast-moving virus -experts and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug gets 'fast track' designation from FDA

Biogen Inc and Japanese partner Eisai Co said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted "fast track" designation to their experimental therapy, lecanemab, for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease. FDA had granted "breakthrough" therapy designation to the drug earlier this year despite an outside advisory panel saying its clinical benefit was unproven.

Biden Omicron measures too little, too late for fast-moving virus -experts

U.S. President Joe Biden's steps to backstop hospitals and distribute coronavirus test kits, however welcome, are too little too late to stem a surge of Omicron-related coronavirus cases over Christmas and New Year, health experts said. A day after Biden outlined plans to distribute 500 million at-home coronavirus test kits, Anne Rimoin, a UCLA professor of epidemiology, praised his focus on testing, a "critical tool" that the United States was "woefully" behind on.

China CanSinoBIO's vaccine 57.5% effective against COVID in Phase III trial-study

CanSino Biologics Inc's vaccine was 57.5% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 91.7% against severe disease four weeks or longer after one dose, while its protection appeared lower in older people, peer-reviewed results from a large trial showed. The single-shot Ad5-nCoV vaccine, which CanSinoBIO co-developed with the Chinese military-backed Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, has been approved for use in countries such as China, Mexico and Pakistan.

Vaccines, pills and data offer some Christmas cheer in face of Omicron advance

Omicron advanced across the world on Thursday, with health experts warning the battle against the COVID-19 variant was far from over despite two drugmakers saying their vaccines protected against it and signs it carries a lower risk of hospitalisation. Coronavirus infections have soared wherever the highly infectious Omicron variant has spread, triggering new restrictions in many countries and record new cases.

Americans proceed with holiday plans despite Omicron surge

Millions of Americans are pushing ahead with holidays that include cross-country flights, busy tourist attractions and indoor dining, even as the surge in COVID-19 infections fueled by the Omicron variant forces them to adapt some plans on the fly. Debbie Rodriguez said she thought "long and hard" about canceling this year's family Christmas trip to New York City before opting last-minute on Thursday to travel from Houston.

AstraZeneca vaccine booster works against Omicron, Oxford lab study finds

A three-dose course of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the rapidly-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, the pharmaceutical company said on Thursday, citing data from an Oxford University lab study. Findings from the study, yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, match those from rivals Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna which have also found a third dose of their shots works against Omicron.

U.S. authorizes Merck pill as second at-home COVID-19 treatment

The U.S. on Thursday authorized Merck & Co's antiviral pill for COVID-19 for certain high-risk adult patients, a day after giving a broader go-ahead to a similar but more effective treatment from Pfizer Inc. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Merck's drug could be used when other authorized treatments are not accessible or clinically appropriate.

Overwhelmed U.S. Midwest hospitals prepare for worst with Omicron

The rapid spread of Omicron infections has hospitals in the U.S. Midwest "preparing for the worst," with their intensive care units and medical personnel already severely strained from a wave of the potent Delta variant of COVID-19. Indiana, Ohio and Michigan have been hit harder in recent weeks by the virus than any other states. About one in four of their hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data.

CDC cuts quarantine time for healthcare workers amid Omicron surge

Healthcare workers in the United States who test positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic can return to work after seven days in isolation, provided they test negative, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. The new guidance cuts the quarantine time from a previously recommended 10 days, which the CDC said was in preparation for an anticipated increase in Omicron cases. Omicron now accounts for 73% of coronavirus infections in the United States, the CDC said on Monday.

Australia shortens booster wait as Omicron explosion turns holidays into chaos

Australia on Friday narrowed the wait time for people to receive COVID-19 booster shots as another record jump in daily infections resulted in cancelled flights and sent Christmas travel plans into disarray. From Jan. 4, the country would offer booster shots to every person aged over 18 who had their second shot four months earlier and the interval would be again reduced to three months by the end of the month, said federal Health Minister Greg Hunt.

