FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Australia narrowed the wait time for people to receive COVID-19 booster shots, while millions of Americans pushed ahead with holiday plans even as the Omicron variant drove a surge in cases across the world. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Japan has agreed to buy a further 18 million doses of Moderna's vaccine, as it looks to speed up a booster program that has covered just 0.3% of the population so far. * Vietnam aims to vaccinate all of its adult population with a booster shot by the end of the first quarter of next year.
* Rising infections in China's city of Xian have spurred a lockdown of its 13 million residents. EUROPE
* Britain recorded a record number of new cases and France had its worst-ever day in terms of new infections, while Italy tightened restrictions as daily infections hit a record high. * The Czech Republic will require all foreign visitors to have a negative PCR coronavirus test prior to entry starting from Dec. 27, unless they had a booster vaccine dose.
* Montenegro's president, Milo Djukanovic, tested positive for COVID-19 after being in contact with an infected person. AMERICAS
* U.S. President Joe Biden's steps to backstop hospitals and distribute coronavirus test kits, however welcome, are too little too late to stem a surge of Omicron-related cases over Christmas and New Year, health experts said. * Ecuador has made it obligatory for eligible people to be vaccinated.
* U.S. healthcare workers who test positive but are asymptomatic can return to work after seven days in isolation, provided they test negative, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. * New York will sharply limit the number of people it allows in Times Square for its New Year's Eve celebration, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Kenya's sudden decision to demand proof of vaccination to access public places and the transport was met by a combination of bemusement, dismissal, and the occasional spot of enforcement.
* Zambia will introduce booster vaccines as it battles the respiratory disease which has infected over 200,000 people and killed more than 3,000. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* CanSino Biologics' vaccine was 57.5% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 91.7% against severe disease four weeks or longer after one dose, while its protection appeared lower in older people, peer-reviewed results from a large trial showed. * The U.S. authorized Merck's antiviral pill for COVID-19 for certain high-risk adult patients.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * Most Asian share markets edged higher on Friday and the safe-haven dollar was on the back foot, on signs the Omicron variant would not significantly derail global economic growth.
* Japan's cabinet approved an annual budget of $940 billion that is a record for a tenth straight year, prioritizing the COVID-19 response and the prime minister's aim of growth and wealth distribution.
