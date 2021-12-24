Left Menu

South Africans cling to Christmas cheer as Omicron spreads

Caden Khayo stands outside a bar on Cape Town's Long Street, desperate to make the most of this Christmas after months of restrictions and worries about COVID-19. Many had feared a repeat of last year's holiday shutdown after South Africa became one of the first countries to identify the new fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 24-12-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 14:30 IST
South Africans cling to Christmas cheer as Omicron spreads
Representative image Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Caden Khayo stands outside a bar on Cape Town's Long Street, desperate to make the most of this Christmas after months of restrictions and worries about COVID-19.

Many had feared a repeat of last year's holiday shutdown after South Africa became one of the first countries to identify the new fast-spreading Omicron variant. But President Cyril Ramaphosa has stopped short of ordering any new curbs this time around. He has urged people to be careful and has let bars keep the beer flowing, for now.

"It's Christmas, we have to be merry you know," Khayo, 30, says as drinkers move from club to club around him. "Last year we were home. We were like closed down and all. But this time, we're out here, we're having fun. That's a good thing."

Hundreds have been heading out to the bars and clubs and bohemian hangouts along the 3km-long thoroughfare. In Johannesburg, thousands more have turned out to enjoy the light displays that have filled the upmarket Melrose Arch shopping precinct with flashing reindeer, glittering giant teddy bears, and glowing Christmas trees.

A pre-existing midnight curfew is still in place. Bar owners are keeping cautious, watching out for more restrictions, or a return to June's alcohol ban. But for now many are taking heart from vaccination programs and from data suggesting that those infected with Omicron are much less likely to end up in the hospital than those with the Delta strain.

In Long Street, the lunch trade, in particular, is holding up well, Prince Kabare, the general manager at the bright yellow Beerhouse bar, says. "This is like 30 to 40% better than we were last year so it's a good sign," he adds. "Now we're able to get some of the staff back and get moving."

Outside, after dark, masked police keep the traffic flowing through the packed streets. "Everyone's out here partying. I mean look at this place," tourist Jason Smuts says. "It's good to see that everyone's got their masks on, and I got the vax, hope everyone got the vax. It's gonna be good, you know."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global
4
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021