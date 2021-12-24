Puducherry adds 20 fresh COVID-19 cases; no fatalities for 5th straight day

The union territory of Puducherry clocked 20 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours as the overall tally rose to 1,29,394, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Friday.

The union territory did not record any fresh fatality for the fifth straight day, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.

The 20 fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,466 samples were spread over Puducherry (11), Karaikal (8), and Mahe (one).

Yanam region, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, did not report any fresh case, the Director said.

The number of active cases stood at 154 which included 33 patients in hospitals and the remaining 121 in home isolation.

Sriramulu said no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,880.

As many as 12 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday as the overall recoveries went up to 1,27,360. The Department of Health has so far tested 20,35,124 samples and has found 17,24,377 out of them to be negative, he said.

The test positivity rate stood at 0.81 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.43 percent respectively.

Sriramulu said the department has so far administered 13,67,914 doses which comprised 8,24,671 first dose and 5,43,243 second dose.

