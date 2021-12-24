Left Menu

Puducherry adds 20 fresh COVID-19 cases; no fatalities for 5th straight day

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 15:28 IST
Puducherry adds 20 fresh COVID-19 cases; no fatalities for 5th straight day
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The union territory of Puducherry clocked 20 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours as the overall tally rose to 1,29,394, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Friday.

The union territory did not record any fresh fatality for the fifth straight day, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.

The 20 fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,466 samples were spread over Puducherry (11), Karaikal (8), and Mahe (one).

Yanam region, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, did not report any fresh case, the Director said.

The number of active cases stood at 154 which included 33 patients in hospitals and the remaining 121 in home isolation.

Sriramulu said no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,880.

As many as 12 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday as the overall recoveries went up to 1,27,360. The Department of Health has so far tested 20,35,124 samples and has found 17,24,377 out of them to be negative, he said.

The test positivity rate stood at 0.81 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.43 percent respectively.

Sriramulu said the department has so far administered 13,67,914 doses which comprised 8,24,671 first dose and 5,43,243 second dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global
4
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021