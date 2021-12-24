Left Menu

Kejriwal hails Covid warriors as first dose of vaccine given to all eligible people in Delhi

First dose of Covid vaccine has been administered to all people eligible for inoculation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday while hailing the healthcare and frontline workers who have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic.Taking to Twitter, he shared data on the vaccination drive underway in the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 15:54 IST
Kejriwal hails Covid warriors as first dose of vaccine given to all eligible people in Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

First dose of Covid vaccine has been administered to all people eligible for inoculation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday while hailing the healthcare and frontline workers who have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, he shared data on the vaccination drive underway in the city. ''Delhi completes first dose to 100 per cent eligible people -- 148.33 lakh. Salute to doctors, ANMs, teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all district functionaries,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi on Thursday had achieved the milestone of administering at least one dose of Covid vaccine to all above 18, government data showed.

According to the CoWIN dashboard, 1,48,27,546 people in Delhi have taken at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine by 8 pm on Thursday. As per the draft roll published on November 1, 2021, the total number of electors in Delhi stands at 1,47,95,949.

Over 2,53,37,557 doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. As many as 1,05,10,011 people have received both doses.

Over 1.22 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global
4
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021