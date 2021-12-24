Health News Roundup: U.S. travelers adjust holiday plans to constraints of Omicron wave; Vaccines, pills and data offer some Christmas cheer in face of Omicron advance and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. travelers adjust holiday plans to constraints of Omicron wave

Millions of Americans carried on warily with travel plans through a second pandemic-clouded holiday season, despite a growing wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant, though many were forced to scale back their ambitions. Moses Jimenez, an accountant from Long Beach, Mississippi, went ahead with a New York City trip with his wife and three children, even though the latest torrent of coronavirus cases has dashed their hopes to catch a performance of "Hamilton" or visit some museums.

Vaccines, pills and data offer some Christmas cheer in face of Omicron advance

Omicron advanced across the world on Thursday, with health experts warning the battle against the COVID-19 variant was far from over despite two drugmakers saying their vaccines protected against it and signs it carries a lower risk of hospitalisation. Coronavirus infections have soared wherever the highly infectious Omicron variant has spread, triggering new restrictions in many countries and record new cases.

Exclusive-U.S. to lift travel curbs on eight African countries - source

The Biden administration will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries imposed last month over concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant, a senior administration official told Reuters. Foreign nationals who are barred from the United States because they have been in one of the eight countries within the prior 14 days will again be allowed on U.S.-bound flights leaving after 12:01 a.m. ET on Dec. 31, the official added.

S.Africa scraps isolation for those without symptoms

One in 10 Londoners are likely infected with COVID: ONS models

Around 1 in 10 people in London were likely infected with COVID-19 on Sunday, according to new official estimates that underlined the relentless advance of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Daily modelled estimates produced by the Office for National Statistics showed around 9.5% of Londoners had COVID-19 as of Sunday, within a 95% confidence interval of 8.43% to 10.69%.

Seeking 'peace of mind', Lisbonites rush for COVID-19 tests before Christmas

Vitor Chitas started queuing at 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve for a COVID-19 test before meeting up with loved ones later on Friday amid a fresh surge in infections in Portugal. The 66-year-old was at the front of a long queue that snaked around Lisbon's Campo Pequeno bullring near to the testing centre, whose doors only opened at 9 a.m.

Austria's vaccine board recommends fourth COVID jab for some

Austria should offer some healthcare staff and other key workers a fourth COVID-19 jab, the National Vaccination Board said in updated guidance published late on Thursday, citing risks from the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. But it said there was not enough scientific data for it to recommend fourth shots be given more widely.

French regulator recommends COVID boosters three months after first course

France's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) regulator said on Friday that COVID-19 boosters could be administered three months after the first full course of shots. The new recommendation was issued as part of an ongoing effort to try to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the country.

S.Africa scraps isolation for those without COVID symptoms

South Africans without symptoms of COVID-19 will no longer need to isolate or test if they have been in contact with a positive case, the government announced on Friday, saying developments around the virus justified a shift from containment measures towards mitigation. The country has led the continent in terms of COVID-19 cases and deaths, as well as vaccinations, and its experience has been closely watched around the world after it was among the first countries to identify the more transmissible Omicron variant.

Japan health panel approves Merck's oral COVID-19 treatment

A Japanese health ministry panel on Friday recommended approval of the COVID-19 antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co Inc, part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's plan to roll out new treatments by year-end as concerns rise about the Omicron variant. The panel's decision sets the stage for shipments of 200,000 doses across the country from this weekend, based on preparations announced earlier by Kishida.

