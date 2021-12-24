Left Menu

Three out of 183 Omicron positive cases had taken third vaccine dose: Health ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that of the 183 Omicron positive cases reported in India, three patients have already taken three doses and 121 had a foreign travel history.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that of the 183 Omicron positive cases reported in India, three patients have already taken three doses and 121 had a foreign travel history. Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "During analysis of 183 Omicron positive cases 121 had a foreign history, 44 cases have no travel history but most of them are those who came in contact with those who have travel history. 87 people were fully vaccinated, three people were those who received three doses and amongst them two are from Delhi and one is from Maharashtra."

Bhushan further said that the vaccination status of some patients is under tracking and some were unvaccinated. "Seven people unvaccinated, two people amongst them partially vaccinated, 16 Omicron positive patients were ineligible and 73 are those whose vaccination status is unknown we are tracking that," he added.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that they are reviewing scientific data to formulate a policy on booster shots. "Deliberations are underway. We are reviewing scientific data to formulate a policy," said Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of ICMR on vaccine booster shots.

As a working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) recommendations is still under process over booster dose and vaccination for children, Dr VK Paul, member Niti Aayog said, "Decision on the booster and children's vaccination will be based on science." (ANI)

