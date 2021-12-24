Left Menu

Ireland reports record 11,182 daily COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 24-12-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 19:20 IST
Ireland on Friday reported its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began but those requiring critical care fell further amid a rapid rollout of booster vaccines to battle a surge of the dominant Omicron variant.

The health department reported 11,182 positive cases, topping the 8,248 on Jan. 8 during the country's deadliest wave. There were 393 coronavirus patients in hospital on Friday, 89 of whom were in intensive care.

