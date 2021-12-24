France's Macron to hold special COVID meeting on Monday
French President Emmanuel Macron will convene a COVID-19 meeting on Monday as France grapples with a record number of new infections of the disease, the presidential palace said Friday.
The meeting, scheduled at 1500 GMT, will be followed immediately after by a cabinet meeting.
