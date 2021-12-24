Left Menu

France's Macron to hold special COVID meeting on Monday

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-12-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 20:48 IST
France's Macron to hold special COVID meeting on Monday
French President Emmanuel Macron will convene a COVID-19 meeting on Monday as France grapples with a record number of new infections of the disease, the presidential palace said Friday.

The meeting, scheduled at 1500 GMT, will be followed immediately after by a cabinet meeting.

