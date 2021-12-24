Left Menu

Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew diagnosed with COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2021 21:05 IST
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual head of some 300 million Orthodox Christians worldwide and based in Istanbul, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Patriarchate press office said on Friday.

In a statement, the press office said 81-year-old Patriarch Bartholomew was fully vaccinated against the disease and only experiencing mild symptoms.

