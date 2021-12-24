UK reports new record of 122,186 COVID cases
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-12-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 21:38 IST
Britain reported a new record 122,186 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 119,789 on Thursday.
Government data showed there were 137 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, down from 147 on Thursday, and bringing the total during the pandemic to 147,857.
