UK reports new record of 122,186 COVID cases

Britain reported a new record 122,186 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 119,789 on Thursday.

Government data showed there were 137 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, down from 147 on Thursday, and bringing the total during the pandemic to 147,857.

