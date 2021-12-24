Left Menu

Amid Omicron scare, 'no vaccine, no entry' order issued in Ahmednagar

He also informed that 19 students from a residential school in Takali Dhokeshwar village in Parner tehsil have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last three to four days. There are over 400 students from Classes V to XII in the residential school. All 19 students who have tested positive are hospitalised.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-12-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 21:49 IST
The Ahmednagar district administration on Friday issued a 'no vaccine, no entry' order covering various areas, including private establishments, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, cinemas, auditoriums, marriage halls, agriculture markets as well as events.

The order, issued by Collector Rajendra Bhosale, will start from Saturday and it has been made mandatory for people visiting these places to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and follow pandemic appropriate behaviour, an official said.

Meanwhile, a woman having a travel history to Nigeria tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Srirampur tehsil of the district, said Bhosale. He also informed that 19 students from a residential school in Takali Dhokeshwar village in Parner tehsil have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last three to four days. ''There are over 400 students from Classes V to XII in the residential school. All 19 students who have tested positive are hospitalised. They are stable and there is nothing to worry about,'' he added.

