Daily Covid-19 infection drops below 600 in TN; 597 new cases, 7 fatalities reported

Chennai, Dec 24 (PTI): After hovering over 600 new Covid-19 cases a day, Tamil Nadu has added 597 infections to the caseload which is 27,42,821 till date, the Health Department said on Friday.

The death toll mounted to 36,714 with seven of them succumbing to the virus during the last 24 hours, a bulletin said.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 681 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,99,309 leaving 6,798 active infections.

A total of 1,02,947 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,67,25,248.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 146 and 90 cases respectively, while the remaining were spread across other districts.

As many as 24 districts reported new infections below 10. Ariyalur and Theni recorded zero cases, the bulletin said.

Four returnees from the United Kingdom, one each from Africa, Europe and Andhra Pradesh tested positive for the virus, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, popular Tamil film comedian Actor Vadivelu was admitted to a private hospital in the city after he reportedly tested Covid-19 positive following his arrival from the United Kingdom.

Currently, all the passengers arriving from ''at risk'' countries, which include United Kingdom, are mandated to undergo RT-PCR testing at the international airport here as the threat of Omicron variant of Covid-19 looms large.

