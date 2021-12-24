Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths
Italy reported a second successive record daily tally of COVID-19 cases on Friday, with new cases hitting 50,599 against 44,595 a day earlier, the health ministry said. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 -- not including those in intensive care -- stood at 8,812 on Friday, up from 8,722 a day earlier. There were 102 new admissions to intensive care units, against 93 on Thursday.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy reported a second successive record daily tally of COVID-19 cases on Friday, with new cases hitting 50,599 against 44,595 a day earlier, the health ministry said. The number of coronavirus-related deaths fell to 141 from 168 on Thursday.
Italy has registered 136,386 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.57 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 -- not including those in intensive care -- stood at 8,812 on Friday, up from 8,722 a day earlier.
There were 102 new admissions to intensive care units, against 93 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,038 from a previous 1,023. Some 929,775 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 901,450, the health ministry said. (Editing by Crispian Balmer)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- health ministry
- Italy
- Britain
- Europe
ALSO READ
Number of active COVID-19 cases in India rises to 94,943: Union Health Ministry.
Brazil's Health Ministry website hit by hacker attack, systems down
Overall 25 Omicron cases with mild symptoms in India so far, says Health Ministry
Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian in West Bank clash, health ministry says
Health Ministry, agencies should assess requirement of vaccine booster shots: Par panel