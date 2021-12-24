Left Menu

Covid scare: Delhi govt orders Sarojini Nagar market to operate on odd-even basis on Dec 25-26

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 23:47 IST
Covid scare: Delhi govt orders Sarojini Nagar market to operate on odd-even basis on Dec 25-26
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government on Friday ordered Sarojini Nagar market to operate on odd-even basis over the weekend in view of the large footfalls seen at the place in the last few days, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and the threat of Omicron variant.

The decision was taken at a meeting of stakeholders of the market. It was also decided that all shopkeepers in the market shall ensure 100 per cent vaccination of their staff in the vaccination camp set up in the market.

''And whereas, increasing footfalls were seen in Sarojini Nagar market during last few days; and therefore with the need to control the same in light of the rapid spike in daily cases and positivity; it was decided unanimously by all Market Trade Associations in the meeting held on 24 December 2021, to follow odd-even operations for weekend of 25 & 26 December 2021,'' read the order.

The order, issued by sub-divisional magistrate, Vasant Vihar, also stated that it was being done ''to prevent the market from becoming a super spreader for COVID-19''.

It stated that there has been a persistent rise in cases of coronavirus in the last few days in the national capital, including 76 cases of Omicron being reported till now.

In an order issued on December 22, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had said MTAs (Market Traders Associations) should implement 'No Mask No Entry' policy at shops and workplaces.

The city on Friday recorded 180 fresh Covid infections, the highest in a day since June 16, while the positivity rate mounted to 0.29 per cent, according to the health department's data.

The spike in daily cases comes on Christmas eve and days ahead of the New Year festivities as people thronged markets and held gatherings despite health experts cautioning them not to lower their guard.

Delhi has witnessed an uptick in COVID-19 infections in the last few days.

The city had logged 118 cases on December 23; 125 on December 22; 102 on December 21; 91 on December 20 and 107 on December 19.

PTI SLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug gets 'fast track' designation from FDA; Biden Omicron measures too little, too late for fast-moving virus -experts and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug gets 'fast track' design...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021