France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections

France reported a record 94,124 new daily COVID-19 infections on Friday while the number of people hospitalised for the disease reached a seven-month high at close to 16,200, according to official data.

The seven-day moving average of new cases, which evens out weekly data reporting irregularities, also reached a new record of 66,417, a total that has tripled in just one month.

