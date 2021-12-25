Left Menu

Pope celebrates Christmas Eve Mass as virus surges in Italy

PTI | Rome | Updated: 25-12-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 00:55 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 1,500 people in St. Peter's Basilica on Friday, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees.

A maskless Francis processed down the central aisle of the basilica as the Sistine Chapel choir sang "Noel," kicking off the Vatican's Christmas holiday that commemorates the birth of Jesus in a manger in Bethlehem.

The "Midnight Mass" actually began at 7:30 p.m., a nod to the 85-year-old pope's endurance and a hold-over from last year, when the service had to end before Italy's nationwide COVID-19 curfew.

No curfew is in place this year, but cases this week have surged even beyond 2020 levels. For the second day in a row, Italy on Friday set a new pandemic daily record with 50,599 new cases. Another 141 people died, bringing Italy's official death toll to 136,386.

The Vatican secretary of state on Thursday imposed a new vaccine mandate on all Vatican staff, extending it to all employees except those who have recovered from the coronavirus. Previously, only employees who dealt with the public directly had to be vaccinated, such as staff at the Vatican Museums and the Swiss Guards, while others could access their offices with regular testing. The mandate does not apply to the faithful attending Mass, but they were required to wear masks.

Francis has said vaccination is an "act of love" and he has called for wealthier countries to provide the shots to the developing world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

