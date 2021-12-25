Left Menu

Guj: Three COVID-19 micro-containment zones identified in Ahmedabad city

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-12-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 13:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In light of the rise in COVID-19 cases, the civic body in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city has identified three micro-containment zones for the first time in over a month, an official said on Saturday.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) demarcated two areas as micro-containment zones on Thursday and one on Friday, the official said.

Eight houses with 28 residents were demarcated as two micro-containment zones in the city's northwest and west zones on Thursday, while five more houses with 17 residents in the west zone were added to the list on Friday, he said.

Ahmedabad city had on Thursday reported 43 coronavirus positive cases, its highest single-day count in nearly six months, and its first COVID-19 death on Friday after a gap of five months.

As per the official data, the city has also reported nine Omicron cases so far, of which two were detected on Friday in passengers returning from Nigeria and the UK.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad district currently has 210 active cases. Gujarat on Friday reported 98 new cases, including 13 of Omicron variant, increasing the tally of infections to 8,29,003, the state health department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

