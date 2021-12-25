Left Menu

Will hold meeting with officials on Sunday regarding COVID situation: K'taka CM Bommai

Karnataka has seen 31 Omicron cases and a majority of infected persons were asymptomatic.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he would hold a meeting with experts on COVID-19 on Sunday in Bengaluru in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

''Omicron is rising in the country. My fear is that the COVID-19 cases are rising in Maharashtra, Kerala as well as in Tamil Nadu. This scares me. After reaching Bengaluru, I will discuss with all the important people and will decide the next course of action keeping in view the present situation,'' Bommai said.

Regarding night curfew, he said it will be decided in the meeting.

To a query on the possibility of giving booster dose, Bommai said the Centre will take a call on it.

He also said that the guidelines issued earlier are still continuing in the state. However, after reviewing the situation, more strict measures can be initiated.

Karnataka has seen 31 Omicron cases and a majority of infected persons were asymptomatic. Barring the minors, all of them have been vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

