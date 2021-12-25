Left Menu

COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 21 new 'Omicron' cases

Rajasthan has reported 21 new cases of Omicron, taking the number of people infected with the new variant of COVID-19 to 43, an official said.Of these, 11 are from Jaipur, six from Ajmer and three from Udaipur.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-12-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 16:29 IST
COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 21 new 'Omicron' cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan has reported 21 new cases of 'Omicron', taking the number of people infected with the new variant of COVID-19 to 43, an official said.

Of these, 11 are from Jaipur, six from Ajmer, and three from Udaipur. One of the patients is from Maharashtra. Results from the National Institute of Virology Pune showed all of them positive for Omicron, a spokesperson of the health department said on Saturday.

Among these infected, five had returned from foreign countries while three others had come in contact with foreign travellers. Of the total 43 cases of Omicron in the state, 28 are from Jaipur, seven from Ajmer, four from Sikar, three from Udaipur, and the other being the patient from Maharashtra. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan is 244, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021