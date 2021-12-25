Left Menu

Lockdown in Maha only if daily oxygen demand touches 800 MT: minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 17:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Fresh lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra only if the demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tons per day, public health minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

The day before, the state government banned assembly of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm to 6 am and restricted the number of people allowed at public functions in view of a spurt in coronavirus cases.

Omicron cases were increasing ''rapidly'', but in general such patients were not ending up in ICU nor did they need supplementary oxygen, Tope said, speaking to reporters in Jalna.

''There will be statewide lockdown only if the demand for medical oxygen rises to 800 metric tons (per day),'' he added.

The minister did not mention the current rate of consumption of medical oxygen in the state.

“We do not want people to face more restrictions, therefore I am making an appeal to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Wearing mask is very important,” he said.

