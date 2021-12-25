Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections

France hit another COVID-19 infection record on Friday, with the daily figure getting close to 100,000, a trend that prompted the government to convene a special meeting on the pandemic on Monday which could trigger new restrictions on movement. Health authorities reported 94,124 new daily COVID-19 cases on Friday while the number of people hospitalized for the disease reached a seven-month high at close to 16,200, according to official data.

U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on

U.S. airlines canceled hundreds of flights on Christmas Eve amid a surge in COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant but millions of wary Americans carried on with travel plans through a second pandemic-clouded winter holiday. United Airlines and Delta Air Lines both canceled dozens of Christmas Eve flights because of staff shortages amid the surge in infections.

Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths

Italy reported a second successive record daily tally of COVID-19 cases on Friday, with new cases hitting 50,599 against 44,595 a day earlier, the health ministry said. The number of coronavirus-related deaths fell to 141 from 168 on Thursday.

Kenya to start giving COVID-19 booster shots

Kenya will offer COVID-19 booster shots to individuals six months after their initial shots, the health ministry said in a document published on Saturday, a day after the country logged its highest rate of positive COVID-19 tests. Kenya last month said it would demand proof of vaccination to access public spaces and transport from Dec. 21. The move met https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/new-covid-19-vaccine-rule-catches-many-kenyans-by-surprise-2021-12-23 with a combination of bemusement, dismissal and occasional spot enforcement, given the country's low vaccination rate. By Friday just over 14% of Kenyan adults had been fully vaccinated.

China's COVID-hit Xian city reports rise in infections

Xian in northwest China reported an increase in daily COVID-19 infections for Friday, and local companies curtailed activity as the country's latest COVID-19 hot spot entered its third day of lockdown. The city of 13 million detected 75 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Friday, its highest daily count of the year and reversing the previous day's decline, official data showed on Saturday.

Roche says at-home COVID-19 rapid test gets ok from FDA

Roche said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to its COVID-19 at-home rapid test that can be used by people as young as 14. The test, which uses an anterior nasal swab sample, is "able to produce accurate, reliable and quick results in as few as 20 minutes" for SARS-CoV-2 and all variants of concern, including Omicron, the drugmaker said in a statement.

Japan's Kyoto, Fukuoka prefectures find new Omicron cases

Japan's Kyoto and Fukuoka prefectures detected new infections involving the Omicron coronavirus variant, including cases of possible community transmission, a government representative and local media said on Saturday. Kyoto prefecture in western Japan found four new infections of the Omicron coronavirus variant, including three cases of suspected community transmission as their infection routes, were unclear, Kyodo news agency reported.

Japan's Fukuoka finds Omicron case in possible community transmission, governor says

Japan's Fukuoka prefecture has confirmed its first infection with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, its governor Seitaro Hattori said on Saturday. The case was a result of possible community transmission as the infection route was unclear, Hattori told a news conference.

UK sets new record for COVID cases as Omicron sweeps London

Britain reported another day of record COVID-19 cases on Friday, with new estimates showing swathes of London's population are carrying the virus, underlining the relentless advance of the Omicron variant. Omicron's rapid spread has driven a surge in cases over the last seven days, especially in the capital.

S.Africa scraps isolation for those without COVID symptoms

South Africans without symptoms of COVID-19 will no longer need to isolate or test if they have been in contact with a positive case, the government announced on Friday, saying developments around the virus justified a shift from containment measures towards mitigation. The country has led the continent in terms of COVID-19 cases and deaths, as well as vaccinations, and its experience has been closely watched around the world after it was among the first countries to identify the more transmissible Omicron variant.

