Left Menu

Restrictive measures against Omicron not needed in Bihar as of now: Nitish

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state, which has a population of around 13 crores, is well under 100.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-12-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 18:29 IST
Restrictive measures against Omicron not needed in Bihar as of now: Nitish
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday ruled out the probability of bringing in restrictive measures in the state, amid rising cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country, which led neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh to go in for night curfews.

''Yahan abhi koi avashyakta nahin hain'' (it is not needed here as of now) was the terse reply of Kumar when he was asked about night curfews being introduced by the Yogi Adityanath administration in UP. Bihar adopted similar measures when COVID-19 first struck in 2020 and again earlier this year when the second wave of the infection caused devastation.

The new variant, considered to be not very severe though highly contagious, has triggered fear of a fresh spike.

States such as Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, besides UP, have gone for measures like prohibitory orders and night curfews.

At least 415 Omicron cases have been detected in India so far, out of which 115 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Saturday.

Bihar has not reported a single case of the new strain though the health department admits that the absence of genome sequencing facility in the state may hamper timely detection.

Superintendent of AIIMS, Patna Chandramani Singh said it ''does not matter'' whether a patient is afflicted with the older or the latest variant as ''treatment of both is going to be the same''.

''If someone is infected with Omicron, he or she will test positive in RT-PCR examination for which facilities are very much available,'' he said.

Notably, the state's caseload as of now looks very much under control. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state, which has a population of around 13 crores, is well under 100.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global
4
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021