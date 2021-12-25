Left Menu

Mumbai reports 757 fresh COVID-19 infections

As many as 757 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, the city Health Department said on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-12-2021 19:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

As many as 757 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, the city Health Department said on Saturday. With this, the total number of cases in the city rose to 770,190. The active caseload in the city stands at 3,703.

However, zero fatalities were logged in the city in the last 24 hours. With 280 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 747,538.

As of now, there are zero containment zones in the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

