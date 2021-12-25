Left Menu

Maha reports two new Omicron cases, tally rises to 110; more than half discharged

As many as 57 of these patients have been discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 in subsequent testing, it said in a release here.The two new patients are male, fully vaccinated against coronavirus, and belong to Aurangabad in central Maharashtra.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 20:03 IST
Maha reports two new Omicron cases, tally rises to 110; more than half discharged
Maharashtra on Saturday recorded two new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus which took the tally of such cases in the state to 110, the health department said. As many as 57 of these patients have been discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 in subsequent testing, it said in a release here.

The two new patients are male, fully vaccinated against coronavirus, and belong to Aurangabad in central Maharashtra. One is 50 years old and another is 33 years old.

One of them had returned from Dubai recently while the second person had come into contact with a person having history of international travel.

One of them is asymptomatic while the other has mild symptoms, the release said.

Since November 1, samples of 729 international passengers have been sent for genome sequencing in the state, of which results of 162 are awaited, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

