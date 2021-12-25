Left Menu

7 more Omicron cases push tally to 38 in Karnataka

Updated: 25-12-2021 22:37 IST
Bengaluru, Dec 25 (PTI): Seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka taking the total cases to 38, State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Saturday.

In a set of tweets, he said, ''Seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka on December 25.'' According to him, those who tested positive were: a 76-year-old man from Bengaluru, who had travelled from Delhi, a 30-year-old woman from Bengaluru, who came from UAE, a 63-year-old man from Bengaluru who arrived from Zambia and a 54-year-old man from Bengaluru, who was a primary contact of a United Kingdom traveller.

He added that a 21-year-old man from Bengaluru who arrived from the UK, a 62-year-old man from Bengaluru, who came from Delhi, and a 15-year-old boy from Bengaluru who travelled from the USA have also been found infected.

Sudhakar said all primary and secondary contacts have been tracked, traced and tested.

The Health Department said except for the 15-year-old, all are vaccinated. Among the infected people, four have symptoms of the new variant of coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

