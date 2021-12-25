Left Menu

Nasal, world's first DNA vaccines against COVID to be available for inoculation soon: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine against the COVID-19 will soon be available for the inoculation drive.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 22:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine against the COVID-19 will soon be available for the inoculation drive. In an address to the nation, the Prime Minister said, "Nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine against COVID will soon start in India."

PM Modi further said that more than 90 per cent of the eligible adult population got the first dose and over 61 per cent have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Prime Minister also announced COVID-19 vaccination for 15 to 18 years of children to start from January 3.

He said that the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be given to frontline and health care workers from January 10, The Prime Minister said that those above 60 years of age and with comorbidities can also avail of the 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine on the doctor's advice.

"Today we have 18 lakhs beds and 5 lakhs oxygen supported beds. Today more than 3000 PSA Oxygen plants are functional," PM Modi said. He further said that India India has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.40 lakh ICU beds, 90,000 pediatric ICU and non-ICU beds.

"We have more than 3,000 workings PSA oxygen plants, 4 lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed throughout the nation," he added. PM Modi further said that the coronavirus has not gone anywhere and Indian Scientists have kept a close watch on Omicron.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the nationwide case tally of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has reached 415. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

