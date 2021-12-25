Left Menu

No COVID deaths in Assam on Saturday

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-12-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 23:41 IST
No COVID deaths in Assam on Saturday
  • Country:
  • India

No COVID-19 deaths were reported in Assam on Saturday while 56 new cases detected during the day took the overall caseload to 6,20,081, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The fresh infections were detected from 14,251 tests conducted during the day, with positivity rate at 0.39 per cent, it said.

The new cases were lesser by 37 compared to 93 the previous day, though the day’s positivity rate was higher as against that of Friday.

Among the fresh infections, 28 were from Kamrup Metropolitan district.

No COVID-19 death was reported during the day and the death toll remained at 6,155 with death rate at 0.99 per cent, the NHM bulletin said.

The number of COVID-19 positive patients who have died due to other reasons also remained at 1,347.

Altogether 158 COVID-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals and Covid Care Centres after recovering from the infection.

The number of cured patients has reached 6,11,822 with the recovery rate at 98.67 per cent.

The active COVID-19 positive cases in the state currently is at 757, lower from 859 cases the previous day.

The NHM bulletin said a total of 3,69,25,539 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,16,98,277 first doses and 1,52,27,262 second doses.PTI SSG ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
3
The Somalayas are the biggest mountain range you will never see

The Somalayas are the biggest mountain range you will never see

 Netherlands
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021