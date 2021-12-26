Left Menu

China reports 206 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 25 vs 140 a day earlier

China reported 206 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 25, up from 140 a day earlier, its health authority said on Sunday. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi. China reported 29 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, up from 24 a day earlier.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 26-12-2021 07:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 07:01 IST
China reports 206 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 25 vs 140 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 206 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 25, up from 140 a day earlier, its health authority said on Sunday. Of the new infections, 158 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 87 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

China reported 29 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, up from 24 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 101,077 confirmed cases as of Dec. 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021