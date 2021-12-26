COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra school rise to 51
The number of coronavirus cases at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Maharashtras Ahmednagar district has gone up to 51, including 48 students, a health official said on Sunday.A few days back, 19 students from the residential school in Parner tehsil had tested positive for the viral infection.The school has over 400 students across classes 5 to 12.
The number of coronavirus cases at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district has gone up to 51, including 48 students, a health official said on Sunday.
A few days back, 19 students from the residential school in Parner tehsil had tested positive for the viral infection.
The school has over 400 students across classes 5 to 12. All the students and staff members were subjected to RT-PCR tests, Parner taluka health officer Dr Prakash Lalge told PTI.
''So far, 51 people, including 48 students and three staff members, from the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya have tested positive for the coronavirus. All of them have been isolated and hospitalised. Most of the students are asymptomatic and their health is stable,'' the official said. The school, part of the Navodaya Vidyalaya network which comes under the Union education ministry, is located at Takali Dhokeshwar village in Ahmednagar district.
