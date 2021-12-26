Left Menu

Four UK returnees test COVID positive in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-12-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 13:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least four returnees from the United Kingdom on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here, following which they were placed under isolation at a city hospital, a senior health official said.

Two men aged 44 and 24, a 31-year-old woman, and a five-year-old boy are among the new patients. They have been admitted to Beliaghata ID Hospital, he said.

Their samples for genome sequencing will be collected on Monday, the official said.

So far, six people, including a medical practitioner, have tested for the Omicron strain of coronavirus in West Bengal.

