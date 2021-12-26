Left Menu

35 per cent of adult population yet to be vaccinated: Congress

With the number of Omicron cases rising in India, the Congress attacked the Centre and asked by when the government is intending to vaccinate the remaining 35 per cent of the adult population of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 13:59 IST
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With the number of Omicron cases rising in India, the Congress attacked the Centre and asked by when the government is intending to vaccinate the remaining 35 per cent of the adult population of the country. Speaking at the press conference, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "According to the PIB data and affidavit submitted in the Supreme Court, around 36 crore of the eligible population is yet to receive the second dose of COVID dose while 11 crores to get both the doses. By when the government will inoculate this population? The government had promised to vaccinate the adult population by December 31. However, it has not fulfilled the promise."

Congress said that the government plans to provide jabs to children aged 15 to 18 and booster shots for health workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years with comorbid conditions. "For this vaccination drive, there are around 25.69 eligible people and to inoculate them is a requirement of 35.70 crore additional doses when there is already a shortage of anti-COVID doses in the country." The Congress party also questioned why the government is administering vaccines to children between the age group of 15 and 18 when some countries across the globe have started inoculating children above three years of age. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

