Japan's Aichi prefecture finds two community cases of Omicron -governor

Central Japan's Aichi prefecture has confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 resulting from community spread, Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura said on Sunday.

The infections were found in a teenage girl and her mother, neither of whom had recently travelled abroad, while the transmission route was unclear, Omura told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)