First Omicron case detected in Gaza, Palestinians say
Reuters | Gaza | Updated: 26-12-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 15:40 IST
The Palestinian health ministry said on Sunday it had identified the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the Gaza Strip.
The carrier is a Gaza resident who was infected within the coastal territory, ministry official Majdi Dhair told a news conference.
Gaza, with a population of 2.2 million people, has registered 189,837 Covid-19 cases and 1,691 deaths.
