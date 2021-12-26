Left Menu

Haryana reports one more Omicron case; tally mounts to 10

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-12-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 20:41 IST
Haryana reports one more Omicron case; tally mounts to 10
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana has reported 10 cases of Omicron so far, including one case on Sunday, state health department officials said.

A 23-year-old woman from Kalka in Panchkula district, with a travel history to the United States, was tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19 on Sunday, they said.

Faridabad, Karnal, Panipat, Gurugram and Yamunanagar are the other districts where cases of Omicron were reported, they said.

In view of the emergence of Omicron cases, the Haryana government has already imposed a night curfew and restrictions on gatherings from Saturday.

The government has also said people eligible for vaccination but are not fully vaccinated will be banned from entering malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places, from January 1.

Meanwhile, the upswing in COVID-19 cases in Haryana continued, with 92 fresh infections being reported on Sunday. Of these, 68 cases were reported in Gurugram alone, an official said.

However, no fresh fatality was reported, he said. The total case count in the state rose to 7,72,633 while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,062.

Among other districts, Ambala reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases, and Faridabad, Panchkula and Yamunanagar reported four cases each.

The total active cases in the state stood at 472 while the overall recoveries were 7,62,076.

The recovery rate was 98.63 percent, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021