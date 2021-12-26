Left Menu

3 more Omicron cases reported in T'gana; 109 fresh COVID-19 infections

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-12-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 20:52 IST
3 more Omicron cases reported in T'gana; 109 fresh COVID-19 infections
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three more Omicron cases were reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the state to 44.

Of the total cases, 10 recovered leaving the active cases at 34, a health bulletin said.

Two passengers who arrived at the international airport here from countries other than those declared ''at risk'' by the Centre, tested positive of the Omicron variant while the other one was due to contact.

Meanwhile, 109 new cases were added to Telangana's COVID-19 tally, which rose to 6,80,662 while the toll touched 4,022 with one two more fatality in the last 24 hours.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 69 followed by Rangareddy district 10, the health bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 190 people recovering from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,73,223.

The number of active cases was 3,417, it said.

Over 20,000 samples were tested today and the total number of samples tested till date was 2.95 crore.

The samples tested per 10 lakh population were 7.93 lakh. The case fatality rate in the State was 0.59 per cent and the recovery rate 98.90 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

