Bihar is prepared to provide COVID-19 precaution dose: State Health Min

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said on Sunday that the state is prepared to provide precaution COVID-19 vaccine doses for healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above 60 years of age with comorbidities.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 26-12-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 21:35 IST
Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said on Sunday that the state is prepared to provide precaution COVID-19 vaccine doses for healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above 60 years of age with comorbidities. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced yesterday that precaution COVID-19 doses will be given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above 60 with comorbidities. We are prepared for that," Pandey told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced three major decisions in the fight against the disease including the start of vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group from coming January 3. "Vaccination will start in the country for children aged between 15 to 18 years from January 3, 2022," he said. "The government has decided that precaution dose of vaccine will be started for healthcare and frontline workers starting January 10, 2022. Citizens above 60 years facing co-morbidities, they will have the option of taking precaution dose on the advice of their doctor," he added.

Pandey said that over 9.70 crore vaccination doses have been given in the state. "Out of this, over five crore people have received their first dose. The ones who have received their second dose is also around four crores," he added. The minister said that targeted COVID-19 vaccination drives are being conducted for the people who have not received their vaccination doses yet. "We are trying to make sure no one is left behind," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

