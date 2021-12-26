19 more Omicron cases in Kerala takes tally to 57
- Country:
- India
With 19 more people testing positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Kerala, the total number of infections by the new variant in the state reached 57, the Health Department said on Sunday.
Of the 19 cases, 11 were detected in Ernakulam, six in Thiruvananthapuram and one each in Thrissur and Kannur.
Of the 19, four each had come from the UK and UAE, two each from Qatar and Ireland and one each from Spain, Canada, Netherlands and Ghana, a Health Department release said.
The remaining three got infected via contact.
The department advised everyone to be extra vigilant in view of the rise in Omicron cases in the State. It also said that everyone should wear masks properly, follow social distancing protocols and those not vaccinated yet, should get the jabs immediately.
Besides that, the department also said those coming from abroad should strictly abide by the quarantine norms, people coming from other states should exercise caution and on noticing symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately inform health workers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra reports two new patients infected with Omicron variant of coronavirus; overall tally goes up to 20: Health department.
Ghana to fine airlines $3,500 for unvaccinated passengers
Ghana's main airport to fine airlines if they bring unvaccinated passengers
US Secretary of State Blinken discusses Afghanistan with Qatari counterpart Al-Thani
West Bengal reports its first Omicron case as 7-year-old boy tests positive for coronavirus variant: State Health Department.