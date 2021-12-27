China reports 200 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 26 vs 206 a day earlier

China reported 200 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 26, from 206 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday. Of the new infections, 162 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 158 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

China reported 27 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, from 29 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 101,277 confirmed cases as of end Dec. 26.

