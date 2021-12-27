Left Menu

China reports 200 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 26 vs 206 a day earlier

China reported 200 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 26, from 206 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi. China reported 27 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, from 29 a day earlier.

China reported 200 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 26, from 206 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday. Of the new infections, 162 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 158 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

China reported 27 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, from 29 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 101,277 confirmed cases as of end Dec. 26.

