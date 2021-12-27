China's local symptomatic COVID-19 cases crept up again, with most new infections reported in Xian city as it entered the fifth day of a lockdown, while Australian authorities refrained from imposing new curbs despite the country's first Omicron death. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain reported another day of record cases on Friday, with new estimates showing swathes of London's population are carrying the virus. * France broke the 100,000 cases threshold for the first time since the pandemic began as the Omicron variant continued its rapid spread, while Italy reported a third successive record tally of cases on Saturday.

* Ireland on Friday reported its highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began but those requiring critical care fell further amid a rapid roll-out of booster vaccines. AMERICAS

* U.S. airlines canceled more than 1,300 flights on Sunday as COVID-19 thinned out the number of available crews, while several cruise ships had to cancel stops after outbreaks on board, upending the plans of thousands of Christmas travelers. * The Dominican Republic has identified its first case of the Omicron variant.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India will start administering booster shots as a precautionary measure to healthcare and frontline workers from Jan. 10, as Omicron cases rose across the country.

* Japan's Kyoto and Fukuoka prefectures detected new infections involving the Omicron variant, including cases of possible community transmission, a government representative and local media said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran has banned the entry of travelers from Britain, France, Denmark, and Norway for 15 days. * Omani authorities require foreign travelers aged 18 or older to have received at least two vaccine doses to enter the sultanate, the state news agency reported.

* The Palestinian health ministry said it had identified the first case of Omicron in the Gaza Strip. * A major Israeli hospital will begin administering a fourth vaccine shot to 150 staff on Monday in a trial aimed at gauging whether a second booster is necessary nationwide.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has gained approval for emergency use in children aged 12 to 18, the Indian company said on Twitter.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian stock markets were generally weaker with U.S. crude in holiday-thinned trading on Monday, as uncertainty over the economic impact of the Omicron variant weighed on investor sentiment.

* Japan's retail sales rose faster than expected in November, thanks to decreasing COVID-19 cases in the month, which have encouraged shoppers to ramp up spending on goods and services.

