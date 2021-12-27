Health News Roundup: Iran bars travellers from parts of Western Europe over Omicron fears; Japan's Shionogi starts phase III clinical trial in Vietnam for Covid-19 vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Iran bars travellers from parts of Western Europe over Omicron fears

Iran has banned the entry of travelers from Britain, France, Denmark, and Norway for 15 days as part of curbs following the discovery of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the Middle East's worst-hit country. State television said on Sunday a similar ban imposed in late November on travelers from South Africa and seven neighboring countries was also extended for 15 days.

Japan's Shionogi starts phase III clinical trial in Vietnam for Covid-19 vaccine

Japan's Shionogi & Co. Ltd announced on Monday that phase III of its clinical trial for a new COVID-19 vaccine has begun in Vietnam. The pharmaceutical company has already conducted clinical trials in Japan, but had said previously they will conduct multiple trials globally as well.

U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on

U.S. airlines canceled hundreds of flights on Christmas Eve amid a surge in COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant but millions of wary Americans carried on with travel plans through a second pandemic-clouded winter holiday. United Airlines and Delta Air Lines both canceled dozens of Christmas Eve flights because of staff shortages amid the surge in infections.

Japan's Aichi prefecture finds two community cases of Omicron -governor

Central Japan's Aichi prefecture has confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 resulting from community spread, Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura said on Sunday. The infections were found in a teenage girl and her mother, neither of whom had recently travelled abroad, while the transmission route was unclear, Omura told a news conference.

France reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections for first time

France recorded a record high of 104,611 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, breaking the 100,000 threshold for the first time since the pandemic began as the omicron variant continued its rapid spread. Health authorities said the number of COVID patients in intensive care went up by 28 to 3,282.

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll nears 299,000

Mexico's health ministry reported 3,719 additional cases of coronavirus infections and 107 more fatalities on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,951,003 and the death toll from the pandemic to 298,777. Sunday's figures included data gathered over the course of two days. The health ministry did not publish a formal report on the latest COVID-19 developments on Saturday.

Australia records first Omicron death, authorities stick to reopening plan

Australia on Monday reported its first confirmed death from the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 amid another surge in daily infections, but the authorities refrained from imposing new restrictions saying hospitalisation rates remained low. The death, a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions, marked a grim milestone for the country which has had to pause some parts of a staged reopening after nearly two years of stop-start lockdowns, due to the fresh outbreak.

S.Korea emergency approves Pfizer's oral coronavirus treatment Paxlovid - Yonhap

South Korea has approved for emergency use Pfizer's oral coronavirus treatment called Paxlovid, Yonhap reported on Monday, citing the country's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

China's local COVID-19 cases edge higher as Xian enters 5th day of lockdown

China's local symptomatic coronavirus cases crept up again, with most new infections reported in the northwestern city of Xian as it entered a fifth day of a lockdown. Xian's case load - 150 local symptomatic cases on Sunday versus 155 a day earlier - remains tiny compared with many clusters overseas, but it has imposed tough curbs on travel inside and out of town, underpinning Beijing's drive to contain flare-ups as soon as possible.

China's local COVID case count driven to 21-month high by Xian outbreak

China reported its highest daily rise in local COVID-19 cases in 21 months as infections more than doubled in the northwestern city of Xian, China's latest COVID hot spot. The city of 13 million, which entered its fourth day of lockdown, detected 155 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Saturday, up from 75 a day earlier, official data showed on Sunday.

