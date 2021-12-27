Left Menu

Rise in COVID-19 cases: Guj CM makes surprise visit to hospital

Amid the increasing COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid a surprise visit to the Gandhinagar civil hospital on Monday morning and inquired about the facilities there and treatment provided to patients.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-12-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 14:06 IST
Rise in COVID-19 cases: Guj CM makes surprise visit to hospital
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the increasing COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid a surprise visit to the Gandhinagar civil hospital on Monday morning and inquired about the facilities there and treatment provided to patients. The state has so far reported 49 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, and the daily COVID-19 cases are also increasing in the state since the last week.

"Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Gandhinagar civil hospital this morning. During the surprise visit he interacted with indoor patients, hospital staff and inquired about treatment, cleanliness and availability of medicines," a note from the CM's office said. Last week, the Gujarat government extended the timings of night curfew by two hours - from 11 pm to 5 am, instead of the earlier time of 1 am to 5 pm - to curb the spread of COVID-19. Till now, the state has reported 49 Omicron cases. Most of these infected persons had returned after travelling abroad. Gujarat was reporting less than 50 cases daily till the second week of December. However, the state reported 177 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 179 on Saturday, as per official figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021