Left Menu

Israel tests 4th COVID vaccine dose, awaits ministry green light

The 150 subjects are all medical staff. A Health Ministry expert panel last week recommended that Israel become the first country to offer a fourth vaccine dose - also known as a second booster - to those aged over 60, those suffering from compromised immune systems, and medical workers.

Reuters | Ramat Gan | Updated: 27-12-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 14:08 IST
Israel tests 4th COVID vaccine dose, awaits ministry green light
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

An Israeli hospital administered fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday to a test group, as the country considers approving the measure for vulnerable populations in a bid to outpace a surge in infections fuelled by the Omicron variant. The Sheba Medical Centre study in Ramat Gan outside Tel Aviv "will zero in on the efficacy of the vaccine in producing antibodies, and safety, in order to ascertain if a fourth vaccine is needed in general," a spokesman said. The 150 subjects are all medical staff.

A Health Ministry expert panel last week recommended that Israel become the first country to offer a fourth vaccine dose - also known as a second booster - to those aged over 60, those suffering from compromised immune systems, and medical workers. The proposal was welcomed by the Israeli government, which has struggled against a plateauing turn-out for vaccines.

But the fourth shot awaits final approval by the ministry's director-general, Nachman Ash, a medical doctor whose decision, officials say, will be made without government intervention. Given the concern about the lack of test data, Ash may amend the eligibility criteria by raising the age threshold to 70 and dropping medical workers from the roster, Israeli media said.

The Health Ministry has neither confirmed nor denied that, nor said when Ash's decision is due. Some 63% of Israel's 9.4 million population have received the first two vaccine doses, according to ministry data. Almost 45% have also received a third dose or booster shot. Close to 2,000 confirmed or suspected Omicron cases have been logged.

Israel was the fastest country to roll out initial vaccines a year ago and became one of the first to observe that immunity waned over time, responding with a widespread booster program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021