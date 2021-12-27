Left Menu

PTI | Indore | Updated: 27-12-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 16:48 IST
MP: Samples of 164 contacts of 9 Omicron infected people sent for tests
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The Indore health department in Madhya Pradesh has sent for tests samples of 164 people, who came in contact with nine people found infected with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, an official said on Monday.

Out of these 164 people, if anyone tests positive for coronavirus, then that person's sample will be sent to the National Centre for Disease Control for genome sequencing to ascertain if the person is infected with the Omicron variant, Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr B S Saitya said.

Of the nine people found infected with Omicron here after return from abroad, seven have recovered and gone back home from hospital, he said.

''The other two patients are admitted in different hospitals here and their health condition is stable,'' the official said.

In the last 24 hours, 14 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Indore, taking the district's infection tally to 1,53,572. Out of them, 1,395 people have so far died due to viral infection, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

