Health News Roundup: Japan's Shionogi starts phase III clinical trial in Vietnam for Covid-19 vaccine; Australia records first Omicron death, authorities stick to reopening plan and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Japan's Shionogi starts phase III clinical trial in Vietnam for Covid-19 vaccine

Japan's Shionogi & Co. Ltd announced on Monday that phase III of its clinical trial for a new COVID-19 vaccine has begun in Vietnam. The pharmaceutical company has already conducted clinical trials in Japan but had said previously they will conduct multiple trials globally as well.

Australia records first Omicron death, authorities stick to reopening plan

Australia reported its first confirmed death from the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Monday amid its biggest daily surge in infections, but the authorities refrained from imposing new restrictions saying hospitalization rates remained low. The death, a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions, marked a grim milestone for the country which has had to reverse some parts of a staged reopening after nearly two years of stop-start lockdowns, due to the fresh outbreak.

Israel tests 4th COVID vaccine dose, awaits ministry green light

An Israeli hospital administered fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday to a test group, as the country considers approving the measure for vulnerable populations in a bid to outpace a surge in infections fuelled by the Omicron variant. The Sheba Medical Centre study in Ramat Gan outside Tel Aviv "will zero in on efficacy of the vaccine in producing antibodies, and safety, in order to ascertain if a fourth vaccine is needed in general," a spokesman said. The 150 subjects are all medical staff.

Swissmedic approves Roche's Ronapreve to treat COVID-19 patients

Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Monday it approved Ronapreve, an antibody treatment jointly developed by Roche and Regeneron, to treat COVID-19 patients. "In this procedure, no data on efficacy against the Omicron variant were submitted," Swissmedic said in a statement.

China's Kintor says Phase III COVID-19 treatment trial misses statistical criteria

China's Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd said data from a Phase III clinical trial for its potential COVID-19 treatment proxalutamide in non-hospitalized patients did not meet statistical criteria in the interim analysis. Kintor said in a filing on Monday that it will seek authorities' consent to amend clinical protocol and continue to enroll patients of higher risk.

S.Korea authorises emergency use of Pfizer's oral coronavirus treatment

South Korea authorised for emergency use Pfizer's antiviral pills targeting COVID-19 as the first of its kind to be introduced in South Korea, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said on Monday. South Korea restored tough distancing curbs last week after easing them in November, after a series of record daily new infections and serious cases stretched medical services, despite a vaccination rate of over 92% for those aged 18 or older.

China's COVID-19 cases edge higher as Xian steps up curbs

China's Xian tightened curbs on travel within the city on Monday as it started a new round of testing on the fifth day of a lockdown of its 13 million people. Xian reported 150 new local symptomatic coronavirus cases for Sunday, a slight drop from the previous day's 155, and officials warned that people flouting rules on travel or testing could face detention and fines.

Factbox: Countries weigh need for booster COVID-19 shots

Many countries are expanding COVID-19 vaccine booster programmes or shortening the gap between shots as governments scramble to shore up protection against the new Omicron variant which emerged a month ago in southern Africa and Hong Kong. Studies have shown that an initial course of COVID-19 vaccines - typically given in two doses - may not be enough to halt infection from Omicron, but a booster shot may help.

In under-vaccinated Congo, fourth COVID-19 wave fills hospitals

At the St Joseph COVID Treatment Centre in Kinshasa, patients lie in ramshackle rooms breathing oxygen from old tanks. The clinic has 38 beds, and all but one are occupied. In a backyard littered with medical equipment, tents are needed to cope with the overflow.

