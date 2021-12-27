Left Menu

Mumbai sees 809 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally now 4,765

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 19:25 IST
Mumbai sees 809 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally now 4,765
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Monday reported 809 COVID-19 cases and three deaths. taking the tally in the metropolis to 7,71,921 and the toll to 16,373, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The day's addition was a fall from the 922 cases reported on Sunday, he pointed out.

The recovery count increased to 7,48,199 after 335 people were discharged during the day, leaving Mumbai with 4,765 active cases, he said.

With 43,383 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in the country's financial capital went up to 1,34,92,241, BMC data showed.

It also revealed that the caseload doubling time was 967 days, the recovery rate stood at 97 per cent and the growth rate of cases between December 20 to 26 was 0.07 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021