Swissmedic approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster

Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Monday it approved booster doses for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in people 18 years and older who have received a first vaccination.

The second dose of the vaccine can be administered, at the earliest, two months after the first dose, Swissmedic said in a statement.

It said mixed vaccinations with the J&J shot being administered six months after the second dose of Pfizer/BioNTech's or Moderna's mRNA vaccines were also authorised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)