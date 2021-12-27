Be on guard against bids to peddle divisive agenda during Gangasagar Mela, Mamata tells officials

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked everyone to be on guard against any attempt to peddle ''divisive agenda'' during the upcoming Gangasagar Mela.

Banerjee, at a meeting here on the preparations made for the annual religious fair, said there will be 13 medical camps at Sagar Island, where RT-PCR tests will conducted and requisite assistance provided.

A 600-bed COVID-19 hospital will also be readied for meeting any eventuality, she said.

Urging the administration and the police to maintain strict vigil at the island, she said ''This is one of the best fairs in the country. Please see to it that no one makes any provocative speech to create fissures among people.'' Banerjee also impressed upon officials to take measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

Devotees will be given masks free of cost by the government, the CM said.

More number of trains will be made available in Sealdah south and Howrah sections for ease of commutation, she maintained, adding that the fair venue will be a ''plastic-free zone''.

According to officials, Banerjee will leave for Sagar Island on Tuesday to take stock of the arrangements. Lakhs of Hindu pilgrims gather at Sagar Island on the occasion of Makar Sankranti every year to take a holy dip at the confluence of river Ganges and Bay of Bengal and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni Temple.

