Israel to offer 3rd COVID-19 vaccine after 3 months
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-12-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 20:55 IST
Israel's Health Ministry said on Monday it was shortening the time between offering the second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to three months from five months.
The new timeframe would be applied to vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
